New signs could help boost footfall to tourist hotspots in north-east

New signage could be installed in a north-east seaside town in a bid to give visitors more information.

Nestrans has applied for £10,000 funding from the Station Travel Plans, run by ScotRail, for Stonehaven.

If approved, it would see new outdoor maps and signage installed in the town in a bid to show off more tourist hotspots.

The total cost of the project would be £20,000 with the other half of the funding coming from Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans.

In its application to ScotRail, Nestrans said it wanted to give people directions to places such as Dunnottar Castle from the train station.

It said: “Stonehaven has significant numbers of visitors, including a high proportion from overseas, many of whom access the area by rail.

“The Stonehaven station travel plan identified a lack of information and difficulty in accessing travel options.

“This project aims to make it easier for visitors to the town to walk and cycle between the railway station and the town centre.

“As identified in the station travel plan, it is not clear when you leave Stonehaven Railway Station the variety of attractions, how to get into the town centre or how to interchange to the bus service.”

The application added: “The local Stonehaven Town Partnership are currently working with Aberdeenshire Council to improve the wayfinding from the beach to the town centre and this project would complement this work, by widening out the wayfinding from the town centre up to the railway station.”

If successful in gaining the funding, the work would be completed by the end of the financial year.

It would include three new outdoor maps, upgrades to a bus shelter and five signs.

The information would be placed at the railway station, along Arduthie Road and Evan Street.