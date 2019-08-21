New signs could be installed in Aberdeen to help public find their way around city

New wayfinding totem boards could be installed around Aberdeen city centre.

Aberdeen City Council is currently holding a wayfinding expansion consultation, which will look at adding more signs to point to places of interest and help people find their way around.

The boards would also include a map of the area.

A previous exercise was carried out in October last year, which found that residents thought new boards at gateways to the city centre would be useful, and in the centre, more information to find hotels, car parks and tourist attractions would be welcome.

A statement from Aberdeen City Council said: “Given that online mapping services and road signs already exist, it is proposed to add to the existing network of wayfinding totems in the city centre to plug the gaps in both the city centre and its gateways, and we want to know what you think.

“The totems are large white freestanding boards, containing maps and directions to popular destinations that pedestrians use to help find their way around.”

A number of different locations have been proposed.

These include Aberdeen Airport, for visitors unfamiliar with the city, and Aberdeen Beach, one of the most popular tourist attractions, as well as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Other key areas put forward are Aberdeen South Harbour, Dyce Station, and P&J Live.

Aberdeen City Council has also identified a number of city centre streets which would benefit from the totems.

These include Guild Street and Market Street, Rosemount Viaduct, Littlejohn Street, St Andrew Street, Union Square Bus Station and Shiprow.

To take part in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/2NgebkE