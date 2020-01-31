New signings at Aberdeen airport to create paw-sitive experience for passengers

Aberdeen International Airport have marked transfer deadline day by signing up some new recruits of their own.

The airport is home to a dedicated Canine Crew of registered Therapets that help reduce the stress of travellers and five new fluffy friends have joined the team.

Jack Russell Dorothy, Labrador Fergus, Cocker Spaniel Tia, Australian Labradoodle Ozzy and Golden Retriever Harris will all be starting their shifts very soon.

Aberdeen airport was the first in the UK to offer therapy dogs, and they visit the terminal twice a week to bring a sense of calm to passengers.