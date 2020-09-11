New shuttle train service launched to connect Montrose and Edinburgh

A new train service will be launched on Monday to connect Montrose and Edinburgh.

The shuttle service will link the Angus town to the central belt on Monday to Saturday, with trains running to Dundee on Sundays.

It comes on the back of a service reconnecting Stonehaven and Aberdeen which was launched last week.

Replacement bus services remain in place for rail passengers looking to head between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Work to restore the line south of Stonehaven, which has been shut since last month’s fatal accident, is now under way as the derailed carriages are removed from the scene.

A full-time scale for the line’s reopening is not yet known.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “Following the introduction of a rail shuttle service between Aberdeen and Stonehaven last week, from Monday we’ll begin to run a new shuttle service south of the derailment site between Montrose and Edinburgh.

“This means customers travelling in the north-east will now be able to complete their journey by rail.

“As we work towards the full return of rail passenger services in the north-east, we’ll continue to support those impacted by this tragic event in any way we can.”