New shuttle train service introduced between Aberdeen and Stonehaven

A new shuttle train service between Aberdeen and Stonehaven has been introduced today.

ScotRail has started this service to help keep customers in the north-east moving following the train derailment near Stonehaven.

It calls at Aberdeen, Portlethen and Stonehaven, with some services extended to start or terminate at Inverurie or Dyce.

A replacement bus service remains in place between Dundee and Stonehaven.

The date for a full return of train services is not yet known.

Network Rail will carry out extensive repairs to the track and railway infrastructure once investigations at the scene of the derailment are complete.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “To keep customers moving while the ongoing investigations take place, and until repairs can be carried out, we have introduced a rail shuttle service between Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

“The past two weeks have been incredibly difficult for everyone affected by the events of Wednesday, 12 August, including our local teams and the local community.

“As we work towards the full return of rail passenger services in the north-east, we’ll continue to support those impacted by this tragic event in any way we can.”