A new shop has opened in an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Scottish clothing store Cashmere and Tweeds of Scotland is welcoming customers to its new shop in the Bon Accord Centre.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager, said: “We are pleased to welcome Cashmere and Tweeds to the centre.

“Having them on board further increases the diverse mix of retailers already in the centre, ensuring that we are a shopping destination to suit a wide range of needs.”