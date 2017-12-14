New shop to open in Aberdeen’s Union Square next month

A major US footwear brand is set to move into an Aberdeen shopping centre early next year.

Sketchers is scheduled to open its first store in Union Square in early January 2018, occupying a 2,260 sq ft unit on the ground floor.

This latest opening will see further jobs created, making Union Square’s employment figure rise to more than 1,600.

The store will offer trainers from athletic to high performance shoes along with clothing for men, women and children.

Ryan Manson, general manager of Union Square, said: “We continue to seek after exclusive retailers, such as Sketchers, to join the well-known brands here at Union Square.

“We now have a wide variety of footwear retailers under one roof and are pleased that such a distinctive athletic brand has chosen to join our centre.”

Sales figures show that Aberdonians have spent more on casual and athletic footwear brands this past year than on any other style at Union Square.

Mr Manson added: “Aberdeen is clearly a hot bed of trainer lovers and Sketchers will be a welcome addition.

“I’m sure our customers will be eager to discover the wide range of footwear the store has on offer.”