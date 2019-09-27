New sessions to help north-east parents learn together with children

Family learning sessions are being launched in Aberdeenshire next month.

The events offer families a chance to learn new skills together.

These include sessions on everything from online safety to supporting your child’s early literacy, homework skills, building resilience and even laughter yoga.

Classes will launch on October 9 at Ellon Academy Community Campus.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire’s education and children’s services committee convener Gillian Owen said: “The involvement and engagement of parents in their children’s learning is a key element in raising attainment through support, help and encouragement given at home.

“This isn’t about saying what anyone is already doing is wrong, simply building on what works and providing opportunities for families to learn new skills together.”