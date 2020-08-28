New services introduced at north-east libraries

Bookings for click and collect and doorstep delivery services will be available at two north-east libraries from next week.

Inverurie and Peterhead libraries are the latest to get the new service, which has already been rolled out in Ballater, Oldmeldrum, Fraserburgh, Banchory, Ellon and Stonehaven.

Access to public PCs at both libraries will also be available. Hour-long slots allow 45 minutes of use and give staff the chance to clean the area between users, who are asked to wear face coverings.

Pick-ups for the click and collect service should be made on foot only.

A new online system has been developed alongside an easy-to-use phone service to book time slots and resources.

A ‘live chat’ function is also available on the Live Life Aberdeenshire website.

Customers can return items to any of the participating sites.

For more information see, visit https://bit.ly/CnCLLA

To join the library service, access your account and explore the catalogue go to https://bit.ly/2yF83NN