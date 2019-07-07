New service aims to support Aberdeen’s veterans

A new scheme to help veterans in Aberdeen is to be launched.

Poppyscotland is behind a new service to boost the support available for the armed forces across the country, including Aberdeen.

The welfare support service will be made up of four officers and two independent living advisers, each working within a designated geographical area.

They will provide support to vulnerable veterans and those identified as having complex needs.

Support will also be given to help give those with long-term health issues the ability to maintain their independence and live in their own homes for longer.

Looking after Aberdeen is Laura Gavin, the welfare support officer for the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Grampian.

Laura said: “Being in a position to offer welfare support to people who have served or are still serving gives me great pride in being able to help meet the needs of beneficiaries at a time in their lives which could be proving difficult for them.”

Gary Gray, the head of welfare services at Poppyscotland, added: “We reach out to those who have served, those still serving and their families at times of crisis and need by offering vital, practical advice.”