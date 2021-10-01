Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Scottish environment watchdog launches to fill void made by Brexit

By Philippa Gerrard
01/10/2021, 6:00 am
The whole of Scotland will be covered by the new environmental agency.

An independent environment watchdog has been established to make sure Scotland is meeting the highest standards on everything from pollution to wildlife conservation.

Environmental Standards Scotland (ESS), which launches today, will play an important role in ensuring compliance with environmental law as well as the effectiveness of these laws.

It fills a gap left by Brexit, as the previous environmental governance body was run by the European Union which ended its scrutiny of Scotland on January 21 2020.

Keeping environmental law in check

The main responsibility of ESS will be to monitor the environmental actions of all public authorities – from the Scottish Government and local councils to the NHS and the police.

As well as monitoring Scotland’s environmental performance, the body will also identify areas where laws are not being complied with or are ineffective.

Jim Martin, chair of Environmental Standards Scotland.

ESS has the authority to secure compliance in any way it sees fit, and in extreme cases has the power to bring matters to court. It can also seek improvements to environmental law in Scotland going forward.

“The creation and launch of Environmental Standards Scotland comes at a critical time for Scotland, as we face the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity decline,” said Jim Martin, chair of ESS.

“Following our departure from the European Union, there was an essential need for a new organisation to ensure high environmental standards are maintained.”

He explains that environmental laws like those covering pollution, wildlife and conservation can only help to tackle climate change if they are being implemented effectively.

“We intend to work tirelessly to spotlight areas where the law is not being complied with, or is ineffective, and to seek solutions to the problems we identify,” he said.

How can I report an environmental issue?

Although ESS has its own planned list of issues to begin investigating, the organisation is keen for ordinary people to get involved.

The new organisation will cover everything from wildlife conservation to climate change.

Matters of environmental concern can be raised by individual members of the public, community groups, non-governmental organisations, businesses and public authorities.

From there the body, which works independently of the Scottish Government, will undertake a preliminary review and gather information to determine whether the issue warrants a full-scale investigation

If you think an environmental law is being broken or would like to see a serious issue investigated, contact enquiries@environmentalstandards.scot