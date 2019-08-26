New scheme will help prepare north-east’s nursery staff for hours increase

A pilot project is to take place to prepare the north-east’s nursery staff for sweeping changes to early years care.

From next August, parents of three and four-year-olds will be entitled to 1,140 hours of free nursery care annually, compared with 600 hours now.

An Evening Express investigation has revealed up to 3,606 children in the city could apply for the extra hours at the 50 available Aberdeen nurseries.

The council has previously said it plans to double its nursery workforce, from 300 to 600, due to the changes.

It also intends to renovate some nurseries and is building a new £2.2 million facility, pictured, on the site of the former Cummings Park Primary School in Northfield.

In response to our freedom of information request, the council has revealed it will trial different methods of implementing the changes in a bid to make it work in a year’s time.

The council said: “During the next school session – 2019-20 – we will be trialling increased hours in some of our early learning and childcare settings.

“Trials will take place in the priority locality areas of the city.

“We will pilot various methods of delivering the extended hours.

“This will include longer days, more flexible hours and split placements, in order to test our different models of provision will work.

“Further details on which settings will be involved in the trials are to be confirmed.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council has revealed it will not know how many children will claim the extra hours at the 91 Aberdeenshire nurseries until January.

It, too, is running a pilot project at 26 nurseries and said it does not yet know how many extra staff will be needed.

Angus Council said it expects 1,476 children to apply for the extra hours at the 79 Angus nurseries and it will need 100 extra staff.

Moray Council said it is phasing in the change as 200 families received the extra hours in 2018-19, 1,000 children will receive the extra hours in 2019-20 before the full roll out next August.

It will need about 40 extra staff to accommodate the change.