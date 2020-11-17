New scheme will help north-east attractions benefit from business support

North-east attractions are set to benefit from a scheme launched by a national tourism body.

The Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) is offering attractions across the country the opportunity to experience a range of business benefits at no cost, with the launch of a free two-month temporary membership offer.

The offer has been launched to help mitigate the devastating effects of the Covid-19 crisis on the attractions sector and enable as many businesses as possible to access the support ASVA can provide.

Attractions taking advantage of the offer can receive regular updates and news on what is happening within the attractions sector in Scotland, participate in ASVA’s training and development programme, which includes bespoke events and workshops tailor-made for visitor attractions, access resources and practical support to help them operate in a Covid-compliant manner and ensure their voice is heard in all major matters of policy at a national level.

ASVA chief executive Gordon Morrison said: “In light of the extremely challenging circumstances that the Scottish tourism industry is facing, ASVA is keen to reach out to – and assist – attractions not currently in membership.

“ASVA continues to work exceptionally hard for the attractions sector as we navigate through this crisis.

“Since the pandemic started ASVA has supported our members – and the attractions industry – by co-hosting webinars and e-networking events, with more than 2000 industry professionals engaging with these events, and providing regular Industry communications to keep our members informed about key sector-specific information such as funding, events and guidance relating to Covid-19.

“We are the recognised voice of the attractions sector with the Scottish and UK Governments and have held regular meetings with ministers and officials, providing data and insights on the impact of the crisis and lobbying for sector-specific support.

“We played an active part in the Scottish Government-led Tourism Recovery Taskforce, which was tasked with proposing actionable recommendations for Scottish Ministers and the UK Government on the essential actions to support tourism and hospitality recovery in Scotland, and are in regular contact with key partners, ensuring that the specific concerns of the attractions sector continue to be recognised at all times.”

For further information on the free membership offers, contact ASVA membership manager Helen Henderson at helen@asva.co.uk