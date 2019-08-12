New scheme will help boost north-east teenagers confidence ahead of new school term

The first session of a new initiative designed to build confidence and resilience in north-east teenagers will take place tomorrow.

Haddo House Country Park is hosting outdoor wellbeing classes to support young people in the run up to going back to school.

Sessions will be run with Gillian Watt of AndBreathe and Agnes Bruce of Wellbeing With Agnes.

The aim is to teach youngsters coping mechanisms to help them deal with the modern world and give them the chance to spend some time away from phones, computers and social media.

The sessions will be open for kids currently in S1 to S6, and will take place at the estate.

Each session will cost between £5 and £10.

Discounts are also available for sibling groups.

To find out more, or to book sessions, email vsohaddo@gmail.com