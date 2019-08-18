New scheme to help support businesses in north-east town

A new partnership has been launched to help support businesses in a north-east town.

Inverurie Business Improvement District (BID) has teamed up with the Garioch Sports Centre (GSC) for a new reward scheme.

Kevin Bonarius, chief executive of the sports charity, said it will take their support of the community to the next level.

More than 7,000 people use the facility each week.

Members will now be given a GSCrewards card to use at local shops in Inverurie.

Jewellers, cafes, clothes shops and butchers have signed up for the scheme.

It is part of GSC’s plan to reach out to the community and help promote an active lifestyle to the town.

Mr Bonarius said: “It’s fantastic to work with Inverurie BID to be able to offer even more to the community.

“At GSC we’re dedicated to facilitating and encouraging a fulfilling and active lifestyle to as many people as we can, and GSCrewards will help us reach out even further, something we couldn’t have done without the help of the Inverurie BID.”

More information is available at gariochsports.co.uk