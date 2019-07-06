New scheme to help reduce number of cancelled north-east operations

A new scheme is helping reduce the number of cancelled operations in the north-east.

NHS Grampian has adapted the enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) initiative, which encourages people going under the knife to be well prepared and keep fit afterwards.

The scheme reduces cancelled procedures due to a lack of preparation and frees up hospital beds for future operations.

New figures show 7.6% of elective procedures were cancelled in the NHS Grampian area in May – the lowest since 2015 when it stood at 7.5%.

The Scottish average for May was 8.3%. That compares with a cancellation rate of 9% in May 2018 and a rate of 9.8% in January.

And while the number of cancellations are falling, the number of operations is rising: There were 3,120 in May – the highest number since May 2015.

NHS Grampian has welcomed the figures and says one reason for the boost is the impact of the ERAS scheme, which provides pre-op advice on things like smoking, drinking and getting fit and post-op advice on joint care.

ERAS at NHS Grampian is such a success its staff recently gave a talk to counterparts at other Scottish health boards so they can learn from it.

One of those benefitting from the scheme is John Holding, 56, of Ellon, who recently had a hip replacement at Woodend Hospital.

However, he spent less than 24 hours in hospital.

Mr Holding told the Evening Express: “It was arthritis brought on perhaps through sport.

“I was first aware of it in 2015 and I was still running 10kms regularly.

“I could no longer walk my dogs, I couldn’t go round the shops with my wife any more and I immediately had to stop all sport.

“I just want to be able to participate. This operation will let me be healthy and happy.”

He added: “I came in to hospital on the day of the surgery and was discharged just after lunchtime the next day.

“It was absolutely beneficial for me to be back so quickly in my own home, recuperating in that environment rather than in a hospital bed. It’s been first class.”

“I was surprised to get out that quick.

“The staff were there on the ward and had me up before the end of that first day, getting round the bed with the zimmer frame.

“They helped and gave me a lot of confidence to get up and try the exercises the next morning.

“They were absolutely amazing. I was so well looked after.”

NHS Grampian ERAS lead nurse for orthopaedics Alison Pirie said: “As well as being extremely beneficial to the patients, it saves hours of staff time and frees up beds for other patients, leading to a reduction in cancelled surgeries.

“The improvements we have seen have been excellent and are all down to our hard working staff embracing a new way of working.

“The benefits to patients are huge and mean they spend significantly less time in hospital and can return to the comfort of their own home, in many instances just 24 hours after their surgery.”

The board’s divisional general manager for surgery Cameron Matthew added: “These positive results are down to the hard work of staff across the region and the efforts they go to to ensure patients are given the best care and treatment.

“Innovative projects, including our day surgery programme, the implementation of our day of surgery admissions project and enhanced recovery after surgery schemes have all helped create extra capacity and ensure that patients have a positive experience.”