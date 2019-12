A new programme has been launched aimed at protecting the north-east’s natural heritage.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced a three-year programme which will focus on issues including tree protection and biodiversity.

Councillors have been advised an annual plan will be prepared on the issue.

Director of infrastructure services Stephen Archer said: “The benefits of Aberdeenshire’s unique natural environment should be available to all those who live, work and visit the area.”

