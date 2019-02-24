New scheme to attract foster carers in north-east

A new fostering scheme which aims to attract more foster carers is to be introduced in the north-east.

Moray Council is looking to recruit more carers to go along with the 50 fostering across the local authority.

The new initiative will give people support and sufficient allowances to help them care for children while giving them training and development.

Four skill levels will be introduced, with fees reflecting the level each foster carer has, as well as the number of children cared for.

The new scheme will give foster carers the chance to complete SVQ qualifications.

Councillor Sonya Warren, chairwoman of the local authority’s children and young people service committee, said the new scheme will, importantly, provide choice and quality for children in need of foster care.

She said: “The number of fostering households is declining so we hope by introducing this new scheme that we can recruit and retain our existing foster carers. Their support is invaluable and life-changing for the young people they care for.”