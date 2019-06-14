New safety measures introduced to stop under age drinking at north-east show

New safety measures have been introduced after hundreds of under age drinkers “swamped” a beer tent at a country show.

Problems arose at last July’s Echt Show when people got in without tickets and went to a marquee with a bar.

The show’s president Iain Still told Aberdeenshire Council’s central licensing board nearly half of the 1,250 capacity of the bar area was made up of teenagers under the age of 18.

The committee was also told when the event ended at 1am there were problems dispersing guests, leading many to wander in to Echt village.

This year, the organisers have agreed on a series of measures, with the backing of the council and police.

The show is one of the highlights of the north-east country calendar and features animals, music and crafts.

Around 5,000 people attend throughout the day up until 1am.

Mr Still said: “Last year, we were swamped with under-18s turning up.

“It was nearly 50/50 with under-18s and over-18s. That was a problem.

“We were up to our numbers at 10pm and had to stop people coming.

“We’re not envisaging that problem this year because it’s all going to be over-18s (in the evening).”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The council’s licensing stands officer Lisa Godini said at last year’s event there were instances of “people hanging around and making a nuisance of themselves in the local area once the event had finished.”

The board has agreed to install more fencing to keep unticketed people out.

They also plan to reduce the bar area capacity from 1,250 to 900.

Three quarters of the bar will shut at 8pm and reopen at 8.30pm – only serving people with wristbands obtained from an on-site box office once ID has been shown.

The bar will close at 12.45am and two buses and a taxi rank will come on to the site to ensure guests get home.

The event’s personal licence holder Elizabeth Daisy Roger said in a report to the council: “Last year on the Saturday night we had a few unforeseeable issues.

“This year will be our 166th Echt Show and we hope to make it a very successful and enjoyable show for everyone.”