New safety announcements launched for Aberdeen ferries

Passengers on ferries sailing from Aberdeen to Shetland and Orkney will be treated to a new series of on-board safety announcements.

Serco NorthLink Ferries has partnered with UK charity Fishermen’s Mission to record the messages in celebration of Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Northern Isles members of the charity are the narrators of the refreshed announcements which call for passengers’ attention.

The new messages will be aired on MV Hjaltland, MV Hrossey and MV Hamnavoe.

Magnus Dixon, NorthLink Ferries E-Marketing Manager, said: “On board safety announcements are an important part of our passengers’ journey and we couldn’t think of anyone better to partner with than the Fishermen’s Mission to deliver them this year given we’re celebrating Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.”