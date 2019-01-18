New rumble strips to be added on approach to Aberdeen bypass roundabout

New safety measures are to be installed at a roundabout on the Aberdeen bypass.

Overnight works will take place to install the yellow bar markings, also known as rumble strips on approach to the Cleanhill junction.

The road connects Stonehaven, Charleston and Craibstone.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said it has been monitored by Aberdeen Roads Limited and Police Scotland since opening in December.

The new measures will be added due to drivers ignoring the signs to slow down.

He said: “The new junction at Cleanhill meets the requirements of all relevant road standards. Transport Scotland and Police Scotland have regularly been reminding road users to drive carefully on the AWPR.

“However, we are aware that a minority of drivers are ignoring signs and not slowing down on approach.

“ARL has therefore taken the decision in consultation with Police Scotland and Transport Scotland to install yellow bar markings (‘rumble strips’), which are highly visible and slightly elevated and will provide additional sensory warnings to road users as they approach the roundabout.

“This should encourage drivers to reduce their speed at this location and improve the safety of all road users.

“Every section of this new piece of infrastructure is being regularly reviewed by our technical advisers, Police Scotland and ARL to ensure it is operating as anticipated.

“Any necessary recommendations arising will be implemented, including mitigation measures if the safety of road users is being compromised by driver behaviour.”

Lane closures will be put in place between 7pm until 6am over five nights starting on Monday.