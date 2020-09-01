New rotary raffle launched to raise money for Aberdeen’s Charlie House charity

Rotary clubs in Aberdeen have teamed up with a shopping centre to raise money for a children’s charity through a new raffle.

The Rotary Clubs of Aberdeen and District are working with the Bon Accord Centre to launch its annual raffle.

Money raised from the raffle will go towards Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Members of each of the 25 Rotary Clubs in the city donate their time annually to support a charity and are gifted space in the Bon Accord Centre to raise awareness and sell tickets.

Alan Pirie, chairman of the organising committee and president-elect of St Machar Rotary Club, said: “Rotary Clubs in this area have had a support relationship with the charity Charlie House for some time now and were delighted to learn that they had been chosen as the Bon Accord’s Charity Partner of the Year from 2020.

“Bon Accord generously assist with our annual fundraising by enabling us to have a presence in the centre and drum up funds for our chosen charity partner via the raffle, which is always hugely popular.”

This year, there are three raffle prizes up for grabs.

The first prize is a Bon Accord bundle worth £2,500, sponsored by the shopping centre, affiliated shops and STATS Group, while the second prize is £1,000 cash, sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial Services Ltd.

The third prize is £1,000 to spend at Banchory Cycles and is sponsored by activpayroll.

It will be drawn on Christmas Eve.

Susan Crighton, fundraising director of Charlie House, said: “We are so grateful to the Rotary clubs for their ongoing support and the incredible team at Bon Accord who selected us as their charity partner at the beginning of the year.

“We had many exciting events scheduled in partnership with Bon Accord for 2020 and sadly most of these have been cancelled in light of coronavirus but, the annual Rotary raffle is one which we can now welcome and really hope that people will return to the centre to not only support all of the retail units but to also drop by to purchase one of the tickets. We would all do with a little bit of hope and excitement right now.

“As many will understand, all local charities are facing very challenging times to enable them to continue to deliver vital support to families across the north-east with reduced donations and funds. We have seen an 84% increase in the requirement for our services. Purchase of these raffle tickets really will go on to support a local child and family.”

Tickets are being sold locally by the Rotary clubs, and they will also have a presence in the Bon Accord Centre from December 1. Tickets can also be bought from the charity.

To purchase tickets directly from Charlie House, email fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager at Bon Accord Aberdeen added: “Bon Accord is delighted to sponsor the top prize for our charity partner, Charlie House, at this year’s Rotary Club raffle.

“Through the years, the centre has offered support to the Rotary clubs annual raffle and it is fantastic that we can lend our support again this year and for such an important local cause. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at Bon Accord from December 1 and at just £1 per ticket, there are some great prizes to be won!”