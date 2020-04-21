New role in hotseat for north-east MSP Lewis Macdonald

A north-east MSP says he is relishing the task at hand as he begins his new role.

Labour’s Lewis Macdonald was due to chair his first parliamentary meeting at Holyrood today after being appointed deputy presiding officer.

Mr Macdonald, one of the Scottish Parliament’s original MSPs elected when it was founded in 1999, was appointed last month.

And ahead of his first meeting, he said he was honoured to be put forward for the position.

He said: “It really is an honour to be deputy presiding officer and have support from right across the parliament.

“I’m looking forward to helping out and making sure parliament is able to do its job over the next few weeks and months.

“I have been a member of the parliament since it started back in 1999, and I’ve spent 21 years trying to get the chance to ask questions and make contributions to debates.

“Now I’ll be in a position to decide who gets to speak so I’m playing the role of poacher-turned-gamekeeper.

“I’m looking forward to taking part from the chair, rather than from the floor of the parliament.”

Mr Macdonald hopes to take inspiration from those who have filled the role in the past.

But he already chairs the health and sport committee, one of the largest at Holyrood.

And he believes the experience will prove valuable as he seeks to keep order in the chamber.

He said: “There have been presiding officers and deputies over the years, including some friends and colleagues of mine.

“Some are no longer members of the parliament but one or two are still here so that will be interesting.

“I’ve got my own experience of chairing a major committee which I think will be useful.

“The chamber can get heated but having been a member for quite some time I understand why it does.

“There is a lot at stake and a lot of big issues, and it’s really important government makes the right calls in really challenging circumstances.

“It’s so important members of parliament of all parties have the opportunity to put across their point of view and ask the questions that need to be asked.

“I will certainly take an approach to that which is fair but also observes the standing orders of parliament.”