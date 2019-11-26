Video: New ‘revolutionary’ train service departs Aberdeen for first time

LNER’s first Azuma train service from Aberdeen to London’s King’s Cross departed the city today.

Aberdeen is the latest destination in Scotland to benefit from the arrival of the world-class Azuma trains.

The new bi-mode trains will replace LNER’s diesel High Speed Trains which have served the Aberdeen route for about 40 years.

The new Azuma trains offer increased legroom, more seats and feature new technology which makes them more resilient and more environmentally friendly than the trains they replace.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said: “As one of our most popular routes, and Aberdeen being Scotland’s third largest city, we’re proud to be introducing our new revolutionary Azuma trains connecting Aberdeen with Edinburgh and London.

“We’re also pleased to be able to respond to customer feedback by increasing the space available for luggage onboard our longer distance services where customers typically travel with more luggage.”

LNER is replacing all 45 of the existing trains in its fleet with 65 new Azuma trains, which will be completed by June 2020.