New restaurant and soft play planned for north-east golf course

Plans for a new restaurant and soft play area at a driving range have been approved.

The facilities at the Dunes Golf Centre near Fraserburgh will be housed in an extension to the existing building.

As well as the new eatery and soft play, it will also include two party rooms which will be available to hire.

A second extension will include two golf simulator bays, changing cubicles and storage.

The plans for the upgraded facilities were lodged in November last year, with concerns about the negative impact on the town centre the only objection.

A report said the proposal will not have any “adverse” effect because they are designed for golf and have few competitors.

It said: “These facilities are either specialist to a golf centre and have little direct competition or are an intensification of an existing use.”