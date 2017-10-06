Residents delighted with new Aberdeen council houses

Residents of a new council housing development have given it their seal of approval.

Tenants of the first 12 of 99 properties at Smithfield Development in Aberdeen have been speaking about the new accommodation after moving in earlier this year.

Karen Underwood, who moved into her new home in June with husband Adrian and their two children, believes there is already a sense of community in Aberdeen’s newest council housing development.

She said: “The house is perfect for our needs and the care and attention that has gone into the design and construction is obvious, we couldn’t be happier.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing visited the site yesterday and was delighted to see the new residents settling in.

She said: “When we embarked on the Smithfield project we were enthusiastic about the proposals – to see the development come to life from the plans we first saw is fantastic.

“From the outset the focus of the design team was on creating family-friendly homes and everything we see and hear tells us they have fulfilled that brief.”