New research unveils hidden features of north-east landmark which inspired castle in Disney’s Cinderella

The lost walls and fortifications of a north-east fairytale castle have been revealed in a new project carried out by the National Trust for Scotland.

Using 3D technology, past archaeological studies and plans and paintings of Craigievar Castle, the 16th-century “barmkin” walls have been rediscovered and mapped out.

Visitors are now able to walk the defensive lines and discover another chapter of the castle’s history.

Built in 1576, Craigievar in Alford is one of the country’s most famous tower houses. Its unmistakable pink walls are believed to have provided the inspiration for the castle in Walt Disney’s Cinderella.

However, the original plans show a forgotten past and the castle, which attracts thousands of visitors to the north-east every year, hasn’t always stood in isolation and was once adjoined by a lower enclosing wall, known in Scots as a “barmkin”.

Using a wealth of primary sources, historians have rediscovered the lost walls and, using flagstone paving and interpretation panels, created a path which retraces the original 16th-century plans.

Annie Robertson MRICS, who works as a chartered surveyor for NTS in the north-east, said: “The purpose of a barmkin was to offer the tower house a private and secure courtyard.

“Access was often limited to one main entrance with an iron or timber gate, which would be guarded by a gatekeeper to make sure that any trouble was firmly quashed outside the walls.

“There was a wall-walk (a raised, protected walkway) at the head, giving the watchmen a better vantage for monitoring the surrounding approach. It was also useful during a defensive attack, allowing fire to rain down from above.

“Inside the courtyard, there were usually a number of structures or ‘laigh biggins’ (low buildings), which provided areas for the ancillary aspects of life in a tower house. These may have included a brewery, dairy, bakehouse, stables, byre, stores, laundry or buildings to house tradespeople such as blacksmiths, carpenters, chandlers or weavers. The courtyard would have been a busy place, full of the noise and smells of people going about their daily work.

“Some livestock may have also been brought in for over-wintering or to protect them from thieves, particularly during any times of conflict. This hive of activity is much unlike the peaceful tranquillity surrounding many tower houses today.”

The wall would have dramatically altered Craigievar’s appearance and, seen from a distance, its slender, seven-storey tower would have looked heavier and more deeply anchored to the ground.

Barmkin walls were an integral part of early tower house architecture in Scotland. Today, the footprint of many courtyard castles and houses, including Leith Hall near Huntly, follow the lines of the old barmkin enclosures.

Dr Daniel Rhodes, NTS archaeologist, added: “To be able to take our archaeological knowledge and recreate the past for our visitors to enjoy is a fantastic opportunity.

“It must have been a bustling courtyard often full of livestock and people. A real comparison to today’s fairytale beauty.”

The project involved NTS staff and archaeologists as well as local volunteers and supporters, including local Professor Ian Young and his wife Sylvia.

You can walk the new pathway at Craigievar Castle and find out more information about the property, as well as up to date Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, by visiting www.nts.org.uk/visit/places/craigievar