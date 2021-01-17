New research lists Aberdeen as one of UK’s most vegan-friendly cities

New research has revealed that Aberdeen is amongst the most vegan-friendly cities in the UK.

A study released by SaveOnEnergy ranked the city as the fifth most vegan-friendly in the whole of the UK, along with Bristol, London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Birmingham.

The research considered a variety of different factors which, once combined, create one overall score for each city. Each factor was ranked between 1 and 30 – 30 being the best. The higher the score, the more vegan-friendly the city is, and the best it is as a place for vegans to live.

The research looked into how many vegan-friendly restaurants the region has within a 10-mile radius of the city centre, as well as organic health food shops, supplement stores, and the total monthly search volumes (per 1,000 population).

It was found that Aberdeen is home to an impressive 226 most appropriate eateries – the second-highest following London – 16 organic health shops and 11 supplement stores.

The city makes an average of 420 vegan-relates searches per month which, when compared to the population of Aberdeen, equates to around 1.73 searches per 1,000 people.

This makes it the fifth city most interested in veganism of all 30 cities studied.

Eateries in the area include Roots Catering, Bonobo Cafe, Foodstory and The Braided Fig.