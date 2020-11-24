New remote service helps hearing aid wearers in north-east stay connected

A new digital support service is set to help people who may have problems with their hearing aids.

The remote tuning service at Specsavers’ in Aberdeen means many digital hearing aid users with compatible hearing aids in the north-east no longer need to leave the security of their home.

Instead, they can log onto an app on their smartphone or tablet, after alerting the store, to allow their audiologist to adjust their aids completely remotely until the sound feels right.

From there, the app then wirelessly sends these changes directly to the hearing aid to update its settings.

Ian Mclellan, audiologist at Specsavers in Aberdeen, said: “It’s a really uncertain time, particularly for those in the at-risk category. We want to make things as simple as possible and hope that the new remote tuning service will help people stay connected to friends and family – and most importantly enable them to join in with conversation.

“Our digital hearing aids contain state-of-the-art technology, to make life easier for those with hearing loss.

“They are now so advanced that customers can connect them to any kind of Bluetooth-enabled device to take calls or listen to music and they can adjust the sound and settings of their hearing aids themselves using a simple control panel on an app. And, if they do not have a smartphone, they can ask a relative to use their own device to allow adjustments to be made.

“Without our hearing, things can become incredibly isolating, but we’re on hand at Specsavers store across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to ensure no one feels alone.

“Our hearing is something so many for us often take for granted but it is so important in allowing us to do all the things that we love. It isn’t until we stop and take notice that we actually realise what an integral role it plays in our daily lives.

“That is why it is so important to have regular hearing checks or to book yourself an audiology appointment if you notice any changes. While hearing loss cannot be reversed it can be successfully managed and we can try to help prevent it from getting any worse so that you can stay connected to friends and family for many years to come.”