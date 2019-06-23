New plans to improve access at north-east castle

A national trust has lodged plans to make a historic north-east castle “safer” and more accessible.

The National Trust for Scotland has submitted planning permissions to revamp a handrail at Crathes Castle and Estate.

A document submitted as part of the application said: “The proposed handrail alteration is in response to a number of issues, regarding access, associated with the current use of a loosely fitted rope.

“It is intended that by the introduction of a more stable handrail those issues can be alleviated and access will become easier and safer, in particular for those less ablebodied, thus allowing a broader range of visitors to enjoy the castle.”

The current rope handrail can be found at the top and bottom of the staircase and is “loosely draped” around the spiral stairs.

Guides have noted problems during tours around the category A-listed property.

The document added: “The rope is either pulled too tight, potentially trapping fingers or can become suddenly loose, with the potential of someone losing their balance on the stairs.”

Trust chiefs hope to replace the current handrail with a new timber one. The proposed work aims to avoid any damage to the existing and original stonework.