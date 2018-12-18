New public space plans at Aberdeen Art Gallery approved

Plans to alter external elements of Aberdeen Art Gallery have been approved conditionally.

Proposals were submitted by Aberdeen City Council to widen the pavements at the Schoolhill and Blackfriars Street junction to around 6m.

Land gained from the footpath will increase the setting and path to both the A-listed building and the neighbouring war memorial. It would also see new steps up to the gallery added and accompanying bronze handrails.

A report submitted by development manager Daniel Lewis said: “The proposed works have been designed with due consideration for their context and would all preserve or enhance the special character and setting of the listed buildings.”

The conditions given by the council include that no work to install handrails begins before drawings have been approved and the steps will not be created until the mortar mix for the area has been accepted.

