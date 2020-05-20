New public garden planned for north-east town centre

Plans have been lodged to create a new public garden in a north-east town.

The proposal for the new space is part of a project to transform a vacant shop on Fraserburgh’s High Street.

The vacant unit would be restored which a new frontage and double glazing windows and doors.

According to documents included as part of the application a new link would be formed at the shop giving access to the garden and Cheers Bar.

Dennis Forsyth who owns the vacant shop and the pub on Broad Street is behind the project and it is part of the Fraserburgh 2021 regeneration scheme.

A design statement for the scheme said: “The creation of a pend and through access to Cheers provides the unique opportunity to establish a publicly accessible garden in the midst of a built-up town centre area.

“As well as providing an attractive enclosed outdoor area, this proposal forms a new commercial asset, with potential for Cheers and 17-19 High Street retail unit to combine as a major business within a town centre that requires further investment in its ongoing regeneration.”