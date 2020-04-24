New public defibrillator installed in north-east town

A life-saving device has been installed in a north-east town.

The Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) went live in Kintore this week, with three more to be put in place soon.

Kintore and District Community Council (KDCC) provided the finance for two of the devices and another two were donated by Paradigm Flow Services, Kintore Business Park and the other by a resident.

Four different residents or businesses volunteered to host devices at properties strategically located at Midmill, Hallforest, Kintore School and adjacent to the Co-op on Northern Road.

Local electrician Johnstone Electrical provided materials to fit the first device alongside a resident’s house at 41 Hallforest Avenue, at the south side of the roundabout.

Residents of Kintore have been asked to familiarise themselves with the location, to know where to go in an emergency.