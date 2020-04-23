New protective snood for workers travelling to North Sea platforms

An offshore trade body has rolled out a new piece of gear to protect workers from coronavirus.

Oil and Gas UK is supporting the provision of a protective “snood” to all workers travelling to offshore installations.

The item has been chosen because it is easy to pull away from the mouth if emergency breathing equipment is required, makes communication easier and eliminates the risk of foreign object debris damage.

OGUK has been working on the snood for the offshore workforce through its pandemic steering group, and has been tested for surface and underwater escape purposes.

It is being distributed by Survitec and is for use on flights only.

OGUK’s health and safety director Trevor Stapleton said: “All workers travelling offshore will be issued with a protective snood following their routine temperature check at the heliport. The snood will then be worn in the heliport and for the duration of travel both to and from the installation only. They are single use and personnel will be issued with a new snood for each trip offshore.

“The snood represents just one of the barriers being employed to prevent and manage Covid-19 across our essential workforce. Robust checks prior to mobilisation, temperature testing and testing are also in use alongside additional measures to protect the workforce whilst offshore including social distancing, staggered mealtimes, and where possible single person cabin occupancy.

“Taken together we’ve got a comprehensive response but we continue to develop this through listening to our people and continuing to push for expanded testing capability across our workforce.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: