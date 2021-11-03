Have your say on proposals for new active travel bridge between Banff and Macduff

Aberdeenshire Council is asking the public their views on proposals for a new active travel bridge that would link the coastal communities of Macduff and Banff.

Four new design ideas have been put forward to the public that would improve transport links between the communities for pedestrians and cyclists.

In early 2020, the council commissioned a study to explore the feasibility of a new crossing over the River Deveron.

The project aims to provide sustainable and eco-friendly travel opportunities between the two towns while improving social mobility for residents.

Aberdeenshire Council hopes that the scheme will provide an alternative for people who usually use cars to commute between Macduff and Banff to instead walk or cycle to work.

This is one of many active travel projects that are being carried out in the north and north-east to better serve pedestrians and cyclists.

What are the four design ideas?

The four options being explored are:

Option One – A cable-stayed bridge proposal to the north of the existing Banff Bridge with one supporting tower.

Option Two – A bridge constructed of marine timber with several supporting pillars, located to the north of the existing Banff Bridge.

Option Three – A downstream bridge constructed of concrete with arches similar to those of the existing Banff Bridge. This bridge is slightly longer but a shorter overall journey for pedestrians and cyclists.

Option Four – A concrete structure to the south of the existing bridge. This option has open arches similar to the existing structure.

Peter Argyle, chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s environment and infrastructure services committee, said: “I am delighted to see the four impressive design options being revealed for the first time and would strongly encourage the communities of Banff and Macduff to engage with us during the consultation period to ensure this active travel bridge is developed to meet the needs of everyone.

“The creation of a completely new crossing would provide a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy healthy active travel between Banff and Macduff for years to come.”

People wanting to take part in the consultation can do so here.