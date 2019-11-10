New projects launched to help doctor recruitment in north-east

A health partnership will look to other projects across Scotland in a bid to recruit more doctors to the north-east.

Concerns were raised at Aberdeen City Council’s audit and performance systems committee that the city could face a shortage of GPs in the coming years.

A report from the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) said an ageing workforce and growing population are adding to the challenges.

It states that more than one in three GPs and half of nurses employed by GP practices are aged 50 or over. However, ACHSCP hopes to attract more doctors and will see how council areas have done this.

Councillor John Cooke asked committee members if lessons could be learned from other areas.

The report includes the recent trial project in the Highlands and Islands which resulted in 27 doctors being recruited.

The scheme was designed to appeal to doctors who had either recently retired or planned to do so but were still keen to try new and challenging work in some of Scotland’s most scenic areas.

The GPs do not need to relocate permanently and have flexible work patterns, with the opportunity to work in different practices.

Sandy Reid, leader of people and organisation for NHS Grampian, said: “We are looking to see what other areas are doing.

“It includes both Aberdeenshire and Moray as well.”

A report to the committee said: “Primary care services face growing demand from an ageing population and an increase in the number of people with multiple chronic conditions.

“At the same time, there are pressures on workforce supply, including an ageing workforce and problems with recruitment.

“Audit Scotland confirms that more than one in three GPs, and more than half of nurses employed by GP practices are aged 50 or over.

“Recent tax changes may also result in some GPs working fewer hours to achieve a higher income.

“Pension arrangements mean it is beneficial for some GPs and nurses to retire in their 50s.”

A further report to find solutions to recruitment is due next year.