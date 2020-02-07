New project will transform unused foreign cash into money for north-east charities

A new project will encourage shoppers to transform their unwanted and unused foreign currency into much-needed funds for local charities.

Ramsden’s launched its Loose Change initiative this month across its 157 stores in the UK.

The stores will convert the currencies from an unwanted currency collection point, and donate the money to a local charity of their choice, with Aberdeen stores opting to support Inspire.

Peter Kenyon, chief executive at Ramsdens Currency, said: “Most holidaymakers forget all about their leftover currency when they come home from a holiday, especially the loose change which more often than not ends up gathering dust or in the back of a drawer.

“But, with so much cash sitting at home, we’re urging our customers to give generously and put their unwanted pennies to good use.”