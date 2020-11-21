New project will provide local firms pop-up space in Aberdeen ciy centre

A new business has launched with the aim of providing local brands with the opportunity to use its Aberdeen premises as a pop-up space.

Based in Aberdeen, The Popup Project will help entrepreneurs avoid the costs of maintaining a permanent location by providing an affordable, rentable 2,200 sq. ft. space to host a range of pop-ups.

From chefs, artists, crafters and retailers, to firms looking to host seminars and bookshops, the versatile venue boasts the facilities to cater to any business and allow them to experiment with new ideas.

This includes a bar, parking, booking system that allows managers to track and trace their customers, a fully fitted professional kitchen, high-speed wifi, socially distanced tables, projector, catering and more.

The space is now available to book for those wanting to launch a new concept, showcase their products, or need room to introduce their ideas.

There are a number of packages available to purchase and the premises is situated on Waterloo Quay.

A pop-up event has already been confirmed at the venue and will take place on November 28, from 5pm to 8pm.

It will be run by Eatables Food Company, a bespoke Afro-fusion catering business, and involve customers sampling a six-course tasting menu of handcrafted, authentic dishes from the West of Africa.

Spaces are limited for every event.

To find out more information or book a slot at The Popup Project, visit their Facebook page or thepopupprojects.com