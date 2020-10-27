New project will encourage economic growth at north-east firms in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

A new initiative for small and medium businesses to help encourage economic growth has been set up in the north-east.

Productivity Club Scotland, a project funded by the Scottish Government and delivered by SCDI is launching a new group to help SMEs in the north-east following the success of pilot projects in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Productivity Club Scotland aims to encourage firms to take advantage of new resources to help drive innovation, productivity, sustainable development and economic growth in the challenging times following coronavirus.

It will also encourage peer-learning and allow for cross-sector advice, experience and knowledge on how to improve productivity and resilience.

One of the firms already signed up to take part is the Aberdeen Harbour Board.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Michelle Handforth said: “Productivity Club Scotland has been formed to attract talent and new business development opportunities to Scotland.

“It brings the ability to network and have peer-to-peer reviews to improve productivity. It is ahead of its time and very appropriate for the opportunities and challenges that we face.”

More than three-quarters of businesses involved in the initial pilot in Edinburgh and Glasgow said membership had helped them build useful business connections and more than 72% expected to see improvements in their business productivity as a result.

Other clubs are also being set up in the Highland and Islands, and the south of Scotland.

SCDI programme manager Ashleigh McCulloch added: “We are excited to be able to announce the expansion of this fantastic programme, ensuring more of Scotland’s businesses can access a Productivity Club in their region that reflects the realities of local and regional economies and supports the development of an economy which works for all.

“Disappointing productivity have been a worrying feature of both the Scottish and wider UK economy for the past decade and this has only been exacerbated by the lockdown activity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What we know from speaking to our members is that collaboration and sharing of information during this time as been invaluable to support businesses and navigate through the current landscape.

“We would urge as many businesses as possible to sign-up for free at www.productivity.scot and harness the knowledge and experience of other members in this unique peer to peer community.”

It is free for businesses to sign up to, with an event to be held on December 10.

Any business interested in taking part is asked to sign up at http://www.productivity.scot