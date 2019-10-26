New project to help new north-east firms grow

A new business scheme has been launched to help fledgling firms grow in the north-east.

Enterprise Partnership Scotland’s Next Level initiative is aimed at start-up businesses with high growth potential, firms looking to change direction, people involved in management buyouts, mergers and takeovers and university spin-offs.

It is run by a number of senior business experts from across a variety of disciplines, including market research, law, accountancy, finance and brand management.

Companies and individuals across the region are invited to apply to join the scheme.

An information evening is being held at Johnston Carmichael chartered accountant’s office on Albyn Place on Tuesday November 19.

For more information contact Sarah Murray at Ideas in Partnership via 01771 644163 or sarah@ideasinpartnership.co.uk