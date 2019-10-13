New project to help boost green spaces across north-east

A project aiming to establish more green spaces in the north-east is under way.

Aberdeenshire Council is asking community groups to support the initiative by identifying potential sites.

It will involve more grass areas, while adding more natural spaces with increased tree planting, woodland and wildflower meadows.

Staff from the charity Greenspace are leading the work, which will cover the whole of Aberdeenshire.

The chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Peter Argyle, said: “While this is likely to lead to a reduction in amenity grass areas, the wider benefits are clear, and we’ve already had some positive feedback where this has been trialled to date.

“I would encourage communities to get on board and help shape this project.”

To get involved with the project see bit.ly/2IuXP4v