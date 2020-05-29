New project lets public virtually visit north-east tourist attractions during lockdown

Visit Aberdeenshire has published footage and vlogs online to showcase special attractions in the north-east.

The #ABDNwillwait campaign has been designed to ensure people can enjoy the region from the comfort of their own homes, during the crisis.

Escaping to the majestic landscapes, remote beaches and sparkling sites of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, is still not possible for many residents.

Now viewers can go on virtual tours of castles, browse art collections, stream live entertainment, cook a local dish and read a range of exciting guest blogs.

Famous locations such as Craigievar Castle can be spotted online.

Viewers can also watch drones fly over golf courses, browse footage of Aberdeenshire’s great outdoors, tune into podcasts and visit a range of historic sites.

To virtually visit, go to https://bit.ly/2AiQnIz