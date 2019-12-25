New project launched to help unpaid carers in north-east access vital breaks

A project has been launched to help unpaid carers in the north-east access breaks.

Quarriers has introduced the scheme called Respitality and are looking for local businesses to get involved.

The aim of the project is to provide a respite for carers when they need it most by connecting them to hospitality, tourism and leisure organisations who are willing to donate a break free of charge.

It will initially build partnerships with businesses in the Inverurie area.

Afterwards, the learning gained from this pilot will allow Quarriers’ new Respitality worker Ann Brodie to evaluate how it worked, make some changes and potentially further develop it regionwide.

Ann said: “It’s crucial carers get some time out to mix with other adults and feel like more than ‘just a carer’. The Respitality service will allow unpaid carers to get some much-needed respite.”