New posters highlight role of north-east carers

A series of posters have been designed to raise awareness of the plight of young carers in the north-east.

They were produced to mark Carers Rights Day which was celebrated yesterday and have been sent to every school in Aberdeenshire.

The brightly coloured leaflets and posters aim to help young carers identify themselves in a carer role, raise awareness of young carers to professionals, and the public and inform young carers of available support.

A young carer is anyone under the age of 18, or 18 if still at school, who cares for a family member or friend due to illness, disability, mental health or addiction. Caring can be physical, emotional or practical support.

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Counci

The materials were designed by Foyer Graphics with input from the Mackie Academy Young Carer Group.

Charity Quarriers are commissioned to provide a carer support service for both adult and young carers in Aberdeenshire.

Please email carersupport@aberdeenshire.gov.uk if you require copies of the new young carer materials or for any other carer support queries.