New post office opens in Aberdeen city centre

A new post office has opened in Aberdeen city centre.

The site, at Premier Express on Crown Street, opened its doors to the public on Thursday.

It will be open seven days a week.

It is intended to extend the availability of services in Aberdeen, including those in the Bridge of Dee and George Street areas.

Scott Hamilton, post office local relationship manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers and are confident this brand new post office, alongside our other branches, will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”

The new post office will be open from 7am until 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am until 8pm on Sundays – a total of 96 hours per week.