New Post Office in north-east town welcomed

A north-east MP has welcomed the introduction of a temporary Post Office in a north-east town.

The former post office on Inverurie’s Burghmuir Drive closed down in July 2019 after the resignation of its postmaster.

Since then, the town has only had one post office, located on West High Street.

From October 13, the service will be reinstated in its new location at J G Ross bakers Ltd in Highclere Business Park, as a temporary measure while a permanent solution is sought.

SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson welcomed the announcement.

He said: “I welcome the plans for this temporary service. Although the Post Office must continue to seek a long-term replacement for the service which was offered from the Burghmuir site, this interim measure will help make Post Office services easily accessible again for many in the north and the west of Inverurie.”

The Post Office will be open from 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sundays.

For more information on the new service contact the Post Office National Consultation Team via postofficeviews.co.uk or comments@postoffice.co.uk