New post for former Aberdeen University principal

The former principal and vice-chancellor of an Aberdeen university has been appointed the UK’s national statistician.

The Queen appointed Sir Ian Diamond, formerly of Aberdeen University, as the new chief executive and national statistician of the UK Statistics Authority, which produces numbers of the economy and business, people, population and communities across the UK.

It was previously held by John Pullinger.

Sir Ian said: “I’m particularly excited to be working with staff across the Office for National Statistics and the Government Statistical Service, as we empower our partners in Parliament, academia, business and beyond with trusted and quality data.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter