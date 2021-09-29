Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

New positive Covid cases across Scotland rise to nearly 3,000 overnight

By Lauren Robertson
29/09/2021, 5:28 pm Updated: 29/09/2021, 6:38 pm
Covid cases have risen in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Latest Scottish Government figures show 2,997 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

This is an increase of 627 on Tuesday’s total.

The number of people who have sadly died after testing positive for the virus has also risen to 28.

Even though cases have been falling overall in recent weeks, the number of weekly deaths has now risen to its highest level since February.

A total of 1,020 people are in hospital with Covid-19, which is a decrease of seven when compared with Tuesday’s figures.

Of those in hospital, 71 people require intensive care treatment.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is among those who have recently tested positive for the virus.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian remains the fifth highest health board in terms of new Covid cases, with 269 being reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 57 people in hospital with the virus across the region, which is a decrease of four from yesterday’s total.

10 people are now being treated in intensive care.

Cases are rising in NHS Highland, as 96 new positive tests were reported in the last 24 hours, an increase of 16 overnight.

There are 22 people in hospital across the region, though none of them are requiring intensive care treatment.

NHS Western Isles also reported an increase of cases to 15, and NHS Orkney has reported three.

There have been no new cases recorded in NHS Shetland.

Vaccination

3,835,013 people across Scotland are now fully vaccinated against Covid, having received both doses of the jab.

4,186,743 people have received their first dose and are still to get their second.

In yesterday’s briefing in the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon announced that a coronavirus status app will become available to the public on Thursday.

This will help people gain proof of their vaccination status before vaccination passports are required to access certain venues and events.