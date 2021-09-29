New positive Covid cases across Scotland rise to nearly 3,000 overnight

Latest Scottish Government figures show 2,997 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

This is an increase of 627 on Tuesday’s total.

The number of people who have sadly died after testing positive for the virus has also risen to 28.

Even though cases have been falling overall in recent weeks, the number of weekly deaths has now risen to its highest level since February.

A total of 1,020 people are in hospital with Covid-19, which is a decrease of seven when compared with Tuesday’s figures.

Of those in hospital, 71 people require intensive care treatment.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is among those who have recently tested positive for the virus.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian remains the fifth highest health board in terms of new Covid cases, with 269 being reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 57 people in hospital with the virus across the region, which is a decrease of four from yesterday’s total.

10 people are now being treated in intensive care.

Cases are rising in NHS Highland, as 96 new positive tests were reported in the last 24 hours, an increase of 16 overnight.

There are 22 people in hospital across the region, though none of them are requiring intensive care treatment.

NHS Western Isles also reported an increase of cases to 15, and NHS Orkney has reported three.

There have been no new cases recorded in NHS Shetland.

Vaccination

3,835,013 people across Scotland are now fully vaccinated against Covid, having received both doses of the jab.

4,186,743 people have received their first dose and are still to get their second.

In yesterday’s briefing in the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon announced that a coronavirus status app will become available to the public on Thursday.

This will help people gain proof of their vaccination status before vaccination passports are required to access certain venues and events.