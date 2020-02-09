North-east council to trial polystyrene recycling bins

A north-east local authority is to trial polystyrene recycling at three of its centres.

Aberdeenshire Council has signed a contract with Styropack for a one-year pilot, which began on February 1.

New bins are being trialled in household recycling centres in Banchory, Portlethen and Stonehaven.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Only expanded polystyrene (EPS) will be accepted, which includes packing materials such as shape-moulded packaging, blocks and planks of fill materials, packing boxes and packaging balls. The centres will not accept any polystyrene containers contaminated with food, takeaway packaging, biodegradable or compostable packing chips or packing balls.

Ros Baxter, Aberdeenshire Council’s waste manager, said: “We’re seeking opportunities to divert waste from the landfill.”