New police statistics show drop in north-east crimes

New statistics released around the impact of the coronavirus lockdown have shown crimes in the north-east have dropped.

Data released by Scotland’s chief statistician compares the number of crimes recorded by Police Scotland in April compared with April last year.

Police said it was clear there was some changes to demands on policing, but that it would take months or even years before the impact of Covid-19 on crime levels is fully understood.

The total number of crimes recorded in Aberdeen in April was 847 – compared with 951 in the same month the year before.

This represents a drop in crime levels of 11%.

In the city, the highest drop was seen in the number of sexual crimes recorded, which fell 56% between the two years.

There was 20 sexual crimes, including rape and attempted rape, sexual assault and “other sexual crimes” carried out in April 2020, compared with 45 in the same month in 2019.

The number of violent crimes dropped by 10% from 31 to 28, while crimes of dishonestly fell 21% from 450 to 357.

Incidences of fire-raising and vandalism fell by 13% from 150 to 131, while other crimes also dropped by 13%.

Meanwhile offences in Aberdeen fell 37%.

This includes a 41% decrease in the number of motor vehicle offences, a 93% decrease in urinating and 83% decrease in drunkenness and other disorderly conduct.

However, a 160% increase was also seen in the number of offences of driving under the influence – a total of 52 recorded in April 2020 compared to 20 in April 2019.

In Aberdeenshire, the number of crimes in April this year was 386, compared with 607 the year before, a reduction of 36%.

The highest drop was recorded in sexual crimes, which fell by 68% in April 2020 compared with April 2019, with 20 recorded this past April compared to 63% in April 2019.

Violent crimes dropped by 52%, with 13 recorded in April 2020 compared to 27 in April 2019.

Crimes of dishonesty have fallen by 17% from 192 to 159, however the number of fraud crimes recorded have increased by 89%, moving from 19 recorded in April 2019 to 36 in April this year.

Fire raising and vandalism dropped by 39%, while other crimes which includes issues such as crimes against public justice, the handling of offensive weapons and drugs have fallen by 41%.

The number of offences recorded in Aberdeenshire fell by 53% between April 2019 and April 2020.

This includes a 63% decrease in motor vehicle offences, with a 90% decrease in speeding offences and 57% fall in vehicle defect offences.

Miscellaneous offences also dropped by 34%, including a 40% fall in common assaults, and 30% drop in breach of the peace offences.

Moray has also seen a significant drop in crimes over the past year, with a fall in crimes of 35% and drop in offences of 59%.

In April 2020, there were 145 crimes recorded compared to 223 in April 2019.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “The recorded crime figures show some changes to the demands on policing but it will undoubtedly take months, or even years, before we understand the true impact of the coronavirus pandemic on crime levels in Scotland.

“Our officers will continue to pursue fraudsters who set out to cause harm and misery to our communities. I know that private and virtual spaces are not safe places for some people and that the current restrictions may expose them to a greater risk of abuse, harm and neglect.

“Police Scotland will always pursue reports of domestic abuse or sexual crime whenever they occur and will continue to support those who feel vulnerable in our communities, particularly during this challenging time. Police Scotland is here to help 24 hours a day and if you need our support or intervention, please contact us.”

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf added: “While many types of crime have fallen in recent months, we know that some people have been using lockdown as a chance to commit offences, notably fraud – including targeting some of our most vulnerable citizens and exploiting businesses.

“We must remain vigilant to such criminals, and also to the risks of harm against those who may be living in fear of abuse and violence within their own homes. I would urge anyone who has experienced or witnessed crime to continue to report it.

“Some women and children may feel very isolated now, and need our help more than ever. My message to anyone experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence is absolutely clear: while you may feel vulnerable and unseen, you are not alone. Help from police and support services is still available round the clock.

“We know that criminals may also be using lockdown as a chance to exploit the vulnerable, especially those most at risk at home and in the care sector. This behaviour is absolutely abhorrent and we, along with the police, are determined to pursue those who set out to cause harm and misery to our communities.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: